Man dies after getting trapped in MBTA train door

By The Associated Press
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station, authorities said. “There was an incident shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in which a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line...

www.wbur.org

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
