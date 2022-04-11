Learn how Innovative Lasers is dedicated to their clients

Yes, going to the salon every three to six months for a keratin treatment may cut your styling time in half, and will certainly leave you with smooth, shiny, and manageable strands. But it's a very time-consuming and expensive hair treatment: A one-time keratin treatment at the salon can cost up to $300 or more, and you're looking to spend anywhere from two to six hours sitting in a salon chair, depending on the thickness and length of your hair. An at-home keratin treatment, meanwhile, boasts the smoothing properties of a professional treatment—minus the harsh chemicals often found in salon keratin services, such as formaldehyde.
