Learn how Innovative Lasers is dedicated to their clients

If you've ever experienced even a tiny bit of frizz, you've probably been told by a friend or hairstylist to try a keratin treatment (other names include "Brazilian blowout" and "smoothing treatment"). A keratin treatment has been deemed the "miracle" way to get smoother, shinier hair in just one appointment at your local salon—or you can make use of an at-home keratin treatment, if you prefer. But like most chemical-laden beauty treatments, not all keratin treatments are created equal, nor are they for every hair type. And navigating the misinformation on the interweb can be overwhelming. To clear the air before you make the plunge towards sleek glory, I went to the experts to find out what you need to know about keratin treatments.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO