Pandemic, Heather Benjamin is considering buying a button that says “High Risk, please keep your distance.”. Benjamin, 40, was diagnosed with lupus – an inflammatory autoimmune disease – in 2013. With her immunocompromised status in mind, she, her partner, and their 6-year-old son moved from Brooklyn to Burlington, VT, at the beginning of the COVID-19 boom, seeking an area that isn’t as crowded.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO