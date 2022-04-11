ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Issues Highest Fines Ever For An Unruly Passenger

By Erin Marquis
Jalopnik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration issued two of its highest fines yet last week to two unruly passengers who threatened, bit, and kicked fellow passengers and flight attendants last year. The highest fine in FAA history—$81,950—was issued to a woman who disrupted a July 7, 2021 flight from Dallas-Fort Worth,...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

‘Stormed… The Aircraft’: Witnesses Describe Removal Of Unruly Passenger Aboard Flight To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The passenger who prompted the pilot of a United Airlines flight bound for Denver International Airport to divert to Witchita, Kansas has been identified. Authorities say Clara Lambert was arrested but not for what happened aboard the flight. (credit: CBS) A passenger on the United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Huntsville, Alabama to DIA, said that Lambert refused to wear a mask and was trying to buy a drink from flight staff. When the plane landed in Wichita, she was escorted off. (credit: CBS) “When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear and masked and ready for the defense, I guess. And they stormed to the back of the aircraft and removed the woman,” said the witness. Clara Lambert (credit: CBS) Lambert wasn’t arrested for what happened on the plane, but after leaving the airport, she went to a “Twin Peaks” restaurant across the highway. Wichita police were called about 6 hours later after she was reportedly “acting strangely.” Lambert is accused of assaulting and battering a police officer. Two months ago, Lambert was arrested in Florida for battery of an officer there.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Plane passengers who spat at and headbutted crew prompt FAA to propose biggest ever fines for unruly behaviour

The US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed its two largest fines to date - one for a passenger who spat at and headbutted cabin crew, the other for a customer who bit a fellow passenger and tried to open the cabin door mid-flight.The fines - $81,950 (£62,915) and $77,272 (£59,324) respectively - were proposed by the aviation body on Friday for two separate unruly passenger incidents which happened last July.The passenger with the biggest fine is accused of striking a flight attendant on the head, spitting at crew, headbutting a member of staff and trying to open the cabin...
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
Thrillist

These Are the Airlines That Lose Luggage the Most and Least Often

Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
TODAY.com

Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

From medical emergencies to unruly passengers, flight attendants are on the frontlines of everything that happens in the air. NBC’s Tom Costello gets a firsthand look at Delta’s flight attendant training academy aimed at improving passenger safety.March 15, 2022.
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
TravelNoire

Alcohol Sales Returning To American Airlines Flights

American Airlines is bringing back the sale of alcoholic beverages on board its flights, according to CNBC. Beginning April 18, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on the airline’s domestic flights, as well as on some of its short haul international flights. The date coincides with the expiration...
FOXBusiness

JetBlue passengers beg to deplane after aborted landings at JFK

Video surfaced online of JetBlue passengers begging crew members to let them off a plane after it attempted to land at a New York City airport multiple times, according to multiple reports. Flight 1852 traveling from Cancun, Mexico, was scheduled to land at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport...
