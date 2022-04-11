ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet, daughter Mia to star in 'I Am' Season 3

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 11 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet and her daughter, Mia Threapleton, have joined the cast of the Channel 4 series I Am.

The 46-year-old actress and Threapleton, 21, will star in I Am Ruth, the first feature-length episode of the female-led drama anthology series.

I Am Ruth will be one of three episodes in I Am Season 3. Filming will begin at the end of April and run for three weeks.

I Am is created, written and directed by Dominic Savage. Each episode focuses on a different woman and explores her experience in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal.

"I have always admired Dominic's work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honored to be part of this community, especially right now," Winslet said in a press release.

"It is a complete honor for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series I am for Channel 4," Savage added. "Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can't wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together."

Winslet's most recent TV role was Mare Sheehan on the HBO series Mare of Easttown. The actress won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the role.

Threapleton is Winslet's daughter with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton, a director.

