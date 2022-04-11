ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I used the Pink Stuff all-purpose cleaner that's all over TikTok on my beat-up white sneakers and it completely removed the dirt and scuffs

By Lily Alig
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAIQV_0f5gZFJY00

Lily Alig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctcqK_0f5gZFJY00
Star Drops The Pink Stuff $5.97 FROM WALMART Originally $8.99 | Save 34%

My cleaning supplies mostly consist of white vinegar and a half-empty bottle of Windex. After other Insider reporters had success with the Pink Stuff on oven doors and rusted furniture , I jumped on the bandwagon. I had a pair of white Adidas that were looking worse for the wear, and since spring has sprung in Brooklyn, I decided to spruce them up. Plus, since the Pink Stuff is made from 99% natural materials, I felt comfortable using it on canvas.

Here's how the Pink Stuff worked on sneakers:

The Pink Stuff is an eco-friendly household cleaner for everything from countertops to grills.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaPE7_0f5gZFJY00

Lily Alig

Though it is also available in spray form, the signature Pink Stuff is a light pink paste that comes in an 18-ounce tub. The paste is smooth and easy to scoop out with whatever tool you're using to clean. As with any mildly abrasive cleaner, you'll want to test it on a small area before using it all over.

I dipped a microfiber cloth into the Pink Stuff and applied it directly to my shoes.

You don't need a lot of water to get a good lather going – I dampened the cloth before dipping it into the container and that was enough moisture. Both the paste and dirt washed off under the faucet with minimal scrubbing.

The Pink Stuff made my sneakers look almost brand new
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eIbI_0f5gZFJY00

Lily Alig/Insider

The scuffs completely disappeared. Aside from the creases, my sneakers looked as good as new. I was impressed with how easy the canvas was to clean – a few swipes with the Pink Stuff and the stains came right off. I also liked how little paste I needed to use to cover the whole sneaker.

It didn't clean the textured soles as well as the tops and sides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuUPl_0f5gZFJY00

Lily Alig

The soles of my shoes were the least important part to get clean, but they were also the dirtiest and the most textured part of the sneakers. I hoped that with the power of the Pink Stuff, I could just apply a thick layer to get into the crevices and then rinse it off. However, I found that unless I directly scrubbed each diamond shape with the cloth, the dirt remained. The Pink Stuff , while powerful, is not enough by itself to get tougher stains out – you still need to scrub.

The bottom line

I was really happy with how my sneakers looked after cleaning them with the Pink Stuff . This wasn't the toughest cleaning job, but it was a quick and easy way to bring my shoes back up to snuff.

$5.97 FROM WALMART Originally $8.99 | Save 34%

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Shoppers are obsessed with Steve Madden’s new tote bag you can get in TJ Maxx – you’ll struggle to get your hands on it

TO be fashion-forward and save money is not an easy feat, but people on the internet are doing just that by purchasing this popular Steve Madden bag. Retailing at only $24.99 at TJ Maxx, the famed bag is considered a good alternative for its more expensive competitors, the luxurious Marc Jacobs 'The Tote Bag' for $215, as well as the Chloé bag for $950.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#White Sneakers#The Pink Stuff
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
99.9 KTDY

Jeans Too Tight? This Hack For Making Jeans Bigger Really Works

From the everything old is new again department comes another life-changing lifestyle and overall fashion style enhancement from the content creators at Tik Tok. Okay, the hack really comes from the Tik Tok user's grandmother but the social media platform has been instrumental in reviving what used to be a long lost art form.
APPAREL
Insider

Insider

358K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy