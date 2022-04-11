I used the Pink Stuff all-purpose cleaner that's all over TikTok on my beat-up white sneakers and it completely removed the dirt and scuffs

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

My cleaning supplies mostly consist of white vinegar and a half-empty bottle of Windex. After other Insider reporters had success with the Pink Stuff on oven doors and rusted furniture , I jumped on the bandwagon. I had a pair of white Adidas that were looking worse for the wear, and since spring has sprung in Brooklyn, I decided to spruce them up. Plus, since the Pink Stuff is made from 99% natural materials, I felt comfortable using it on canvas.

Here's how the Pink Stuff worked on sneakers:

The Pink Stuff is an eco-friendly household cleaner for everything from countertops to grills.

Though it is also available in spray form, the signature Pink Stuff is a light pink paste that comes in an 18-ounce tub. The paste is smooth and easy to scoop out with whatever tool you're using to clean. As with any mildly abrasive cleaner, you'll want to test it on a small area before using it all over.

I dipped a microfiber cloth into the Pink Stuff and applied it directly to my shoes.

You don't need a lot of water to get a good lather going – I dampened the cloth before dipping it into the container and that was enough moisture. Both the paste and dirt washed off under the faucet with minimal scrubbing.

The Pink Stuff made my sneakers look almost brand new

The scuffs completely disappeared. Aside from the creases, my sneakers looked as good as new. I was impressed with how easy the canvas was to clean – a few swipes with the Pink Stuff and the stains came right off. I also liked how little paste I needed to use to cover the whole sneaker.

It didn't clean the textured soles as well as the tops and sides.

The soles of my shoes were the least important part to get clean, but they were also the dirtiest and the most textured part of the sneakers. I hoped that with the power of the Pink Stuff, I could just apply a thick layer to get into the crevices and then rinse it off. However, I found that unless I directly scrubbed each diamond shape with the cloth, the dirt remained. The Pink Stuff , while powerful, is not enough by itself to get tougher stains out – you still need to scrub.

The bottom line

I was really happy with how my sneakers looked after cleaning them with the Pink Stuff . This wasn't the toughest cleaning job, but it was a quick and easy way to bring my shoes back up to snuff.