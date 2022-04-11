ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Businesswoman Donates Millions to Humane Society Silicon Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bay Area businesswoman is giving back in a big way. Cecilia Claudio, former Chief Information Officer at Align Technology is making a $3 million donation...

www.nbcbayarea.com

I-95 FM

Bangor Humane Society Will Trade You A Masterpiece For A Donation

Pet owners love any reason to do something nice for their fur baby. I feel like an idiot sometimes for waiting so long in life to have a dog. My wife and I just got our first dog a little over a year ago. Since then, it's been a completely life-changing experience. I take way too many pictures of my boy Neko doing absolutely anything. Or sometimes even nothing at all. I'm a nut like that.
BANGOR, ME
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Counties Have Highest COVID Infection Rates in CA: Report

San Francisco, and the surrounding Bay Area counties, have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California right now, according to state monitoring figures released this week. The California Department of Public Health revealed that San Francisco is averaging 13 COVID cases for every 100,000 people. That’s the highest average in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

A Living Seawall Is Coming to San Francisco's Embarcadero This Summer

Designed to mimic natural-occurring structures — like mangrove roots and coral growths — that harbor marine biodiversity, installing living seawalls is becoming a popular practice that better traditional exposed concrete ocean barriers. And San Francisco is getting one along the Embarcadero over the course of the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Italian Restaurants in San Francisco, California

Italian restaurants may now be found throughout San Francisco, thanks to Northern California's Mediterranean climate and abundant bounty, allowing the development of Old World recipes using local ingredients. But where are the most informed diners enjoying their Italian meals? The top 5 most popular Italian restaurants in San Francisco are listed below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Community Policy