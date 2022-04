LIMA — The West Central Ohio Chapter of The Compassionate Friends meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima. It is a group formed to support family members after the death of a child. Participants are asked to bring photos and memories of a child. Sandwiches and dessert following the meeting. Friends and relatives are also welcome to attend.

28 DAYS AGO