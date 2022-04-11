ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

By Daniel Heiser
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not . On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in custody.

MPD says French was aware that Dominque Thornton had several outstanding felony warrants and hindered the prosecution of his arrest by aiding him on Sunday, April 10. French was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution in the first degree.

Thornton was arrested on Sunday and charged with several active felony warrants.

