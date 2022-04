With the news that Steven Nelson has officially left the Eagles for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia has officially had another need on the roster open up. No one was surprised when Nelson left in FA. The seven-year corner signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the team and played pretty well. Outside of the scheme, the Eagles’ secondary enjoyed one of their better overall years last year and Nelson was a big part of that. Securing the #2 corner role opposite Darius Slay, Nelson was more than up for the challenge putting an above-average 62 rating per Pro Football Focus.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO