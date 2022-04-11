ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesecake Factory coming soon to Katy Mills Mall

By Sierra Rozen
By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Cheesecake Factory location will be opening at Katy Mills Mall this fall. Katy Mills Mall is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle in Katy, and the new...

101.5 KNUE

A Much Loved Longview, TX Restaurant Closes Doors After 40 Years

Residents in Longview, Texas shared how sad they were to see one of the beloved, long-standing restaurants close their doors as of Sunday, April 10. The Catfish King on Mobberly in Longview has been serving up their deliciousness for four decades. Catfish King and Catering has been a go-to destination for too-good-to-stop-eating shrimp, chicken, chicken fried steak, and of course catfish. Plus they've been known as a favorite caterer for many years, as well.
LONGVIEW, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 8 businesses in Katy now open or coming soon, including new bookstore, gyms

Interested in finding out what businesses have recently opened or are coming soon in Katy? Check out the latest community news below. 1. The grand opening of Detail Garage Katy will take place March 26 at 829 S. Mason Road, Ste. 260, Katy. Detail Garage is part of a franchised national chain with other locations in Rosenberg, Houston and Spring. Detail Garage, founded in California, specializes in selling car care products from Chemical Guys, Torq and Hex-Logic. Customers can ask questions and get recommendations about car care. Monthly training classes are offered as well. Detail Garage Katy hosts a Rides and Coffee event at the store every month that includes free food, music, raffles and more. http://detailgarage.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marco's Pizza opening new locations in Tomball, Magnolia

Marco’s Pizza is opening two new locations in Tomball and Magnolia, according to owners Keith and Rocio Sizemore. The Tomball location is projected to open in late April at 14635 FM 2920, Ste. 101, Tomball, and the Magnolia location will open in May at 32725 FM 2978, Ste. 104. The locations will serve classic and specialty pizzas, pizza bowls, subs, wings and more for carryout and delivery. 281-954-4949 (Tomball), 832-990-6200 (Magnolia). www.marcos.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Postino WineCafe coming to Katy's LaCenterra this summer

In early summer, Postino WineCafe will open its doors at the LaCenterra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy. Its menu features light bites, such as meatballs and goat cheese, filet and chicken skewers and sweet potato wedges, charcuterie boards and bruschetta spreads with varying toppings. The restaurant will also offer soups, salads, paninis and desserts. It also offers libations such as beer on tap, in bottles and cans, and an extensive wine program. The Cinco Ranch location will feature a hand-crafted wall art installation, eclectic artwork, an expansive patio and open-air bar. www.postinowinecafe.com/cincoranch.
KATY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
Covering Katy

Superfood truck coming to Katy

KATY, TEXS (Covering Katy) – A new food truck is coming to Katy’s food truck park. As part of its massive expansion throughout Texas, Southern California-based superfood chain everbowl has rolled out its first-ever food truck serving healthy food with vitamin and antioxidant-rich superfoods.
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Casual new neighborhood bar bringing craft brews, late-night eats, and major upside to Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

A new bar aims to bring craft beer and good times to Garden Oaks and Oak Forest. Upside Pub will open this summer in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. Paige and Andy Lujan, a married couple who moved to Texas in 2021 with the goal of starting a business, bring a range of experiences to the project. Paige, who will serve as the bar's managing partner, has extensive experience in the craft beer industry, including opening craft beer bars in California, helping to create Los Angeles Beer Week, and co-founding the Artisinal Brewers Collective, a group of 15 bars, restaurants, and brewpubs in Southern California. Andy is a former Army Ranger who serves as his wife's sounding board and will provide back end support to Upside Pub.
RESTAURANTS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Movado coming soon to Grapevine Mills

Movado is coming soon to Grapevine Mills, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine. Known for its signature minimalist-style watches, Movado also offers sunglasses; jewelry; and other licensed brands, such as Hugo Boss, Coach and Lacoste. Renovations and alterations of Movado's Grapevine Mills location will begin April 4 and finish May 23, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. No store opening date was listed. www.movado.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 8 coffee shops and restaurants now open or coming soon in the Conroe area

Looking for local bite to eat or a quick coffee for fuel? Here are 8 coffee shops and restaurants now open or coming soon in the Conroe area. Galindo's Coffee Co. opened March 16 at 2330 FM 1488, Ste. 700-B, Conroe. The coffee shop is a sister company to Galindo’s Barbershop, which has a location in the storefront next to the coffee shop. Galindo's Coffee Co. sells a variety of coffee, espresso and tea drinks as well as breakfast food items, such as gluten-free pastries, muffins, breakfast tacos, protein bars and oatmeal. The coffee shop offers Galindo's Coffee Co. espresso and coffee beans for purchase. 936-267-3920. www.galindoscoffeeco.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

REXA, Inc. breaks ground on new facility in Tomball

REXA, Inc. broke ground on its new office building at 20338 Telge Road, Bldg. E, Tomball, on March 22, Marketing Manager Nick Lalos said. The anticipated opening date is October 1. The new office will be 18,000 square feet and will offer in-house repairs, field service support and client technical training in addition to keeping models and spare parts in stock. 281-351-7222. www.rexa.com.
TOMBALL, TX
KWTX

Catfish to return to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes will begin soon. Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.
WACO, TX
