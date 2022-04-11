ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saltillo, MS

Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say.

Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

According to local news reports, Boyd, who is a Verona police officer, was in his personal vehicle when his car sideswiped another vehicle in Saltillo on April 7 at approximately 7 p.m. The drivers involved in the wreck reportedly agreed to stop at a nearby convenience store, but Boyd, who reportedly caused the wreck, did not stop. The other driver called 911 to report the incident.

Boyd was reportedly wearing his Verona Police uniform when the wreck happened.

Boyd returned to the scene when he was contacted via his 911 radio about the report.

Comments / 24

Vanessa Greene
2d ago

how hypocritical, but anyone else gets ticketed or jailed for this type of behavior. the ? is how long he has been driving like this.

Reply
7
somebody in mississippi
2d ago

Why the heck is he an officer if he cannot abide by the law???? WHO hired him?? And why didn't he get punishment after the FIRST offense??? And how can he drive if he has a suspended license and no proof of insurance?! And he is supposed to be looking out for the citizens of Mississippi?! That sounds like more people need to be arrested!! Bad witness!!

Reply(1)
3
Carri Kellum
2d ago

wow!! so how can an "officer" even be driving without license or insurance!! 🤔

Reply(4)
13
Crime & Safety
