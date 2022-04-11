ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

Update: Police say Kimberly Myers was found and is safe.

ARNOLD, Mo. – A woman visiting Arnold from Kentucky has gone missing.

On Monday at 1:14 a.m., The Arnold Police Department said in a Facebook post that “Kimberly Myers walked out of her motel room around 11 p.m. without her wallet or cell phone. She has not been heard from since.”

The police said her car is also missing. It is a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 with the Kentucky license plate B0T306 . Her car’s license plate was seen by a camera at West Florissant and Goodfellow in north St. Louis at 1:34 a.m. Sunday and then at 9:55 a.m. and 10:42 a.m.

Myers has no ties to the St. Louis area.

Anyone with information on Myers’ whereabouts should call 911 or Arnold Police at 636-296-3204.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

