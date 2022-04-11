Russian oil exports last week were the highest since the invasion, but the sanctioned shipments are traveling huge distances to reach buyers

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."

POTUS ・ 21 DAYS AGO