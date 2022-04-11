ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian oil exports last week were the highest since the invasion, but the sanctioned shipments are traveling huge distances to reach buyers

By Phil Rosen
 2 days ago
  • Russian oil exports are rebounding to pre-invasion levels, but cargoes are traveling on far longer delivery routes.
  • Russian crude exports jumped to about 4 million barrels a day in the first week of April, the highest levels all year, per Bloomberg.
  • More shipments are being sent to Asia and the Mediterranean amid Western sanctions, according to the report.

