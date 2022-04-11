ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

By Olivia Lank
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Just days after Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also tested positive.

According to Bysiewicz’s office, she tested positive from a rapid self-test on Sunday.

Her office released a statement on Monday morning, saying,

“On Sunday, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test which showed a positive result. She took a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the results. Our office will be conducting contact tracing this morning to identify and inform close contacts over the last five days. She is feeling well. Per CDC guidance, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week. Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was scheduled to receive her second booster shot later this week. She encourages all residents to get vaccinated and receive their initial or second booster shoot when eligible to protect themselves, their loved ones and our greater Connecticut community.”

Lamont feeling some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Lamont announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Related
High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
