Save up to $45 on the Kindle and Kindle Kids e-reader for a limited time

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
NY Post Composite

When it comes to reading, we can all agree that everyone ideally prefers a bound novel where they can actually touch the pages. But when convenience is involved, e-readers are the way to go.

And while there are plenty of options on the market, the Nook, Kobo, Apple iPad and many others — Amazon tends to come out on top. Each model reads like paper, is lightweight, has ultra-long battery life and makes reading your favorite novels that much more enjoyable.

The issue? You need to shell out at least $90 for even the most basic generation. Luckily, Amazon marks down their e-readers on a pretty generous basis. In fact, now through April 17, the powerhouse retailer is discounting the Kindle by $35 off and taking $45 off the Kindle Kids model.

With the Kindle and Kindle Kids, you’ll have access to thousands of books with no distractions from emails, apps, videos or games.

Keep reading to get more information on each device.

Kindle (Ad-Supported), $55, original price: $90 — take $35 off for a limited time

Amazon

The original Kindle is on sale and you definitely don’t want to sleep on this deal. With more than 34,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that this e-reader is a big fan favorite! It includes adjustable brightness, allows you to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words and so much more. Get the Kindle in either black or white.

Kindle Kids, $65, original price: $110 — take $45 off for a limited time

Amazon

Make reading on the go that much easier for your little one. The Kindle Kids Edition tablet comes with a 10th generation device, one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee – that’s a $219 value!

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

