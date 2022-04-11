ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NY, Calif. failed in handling of COVID — but Florida was among best: study

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

New York, New Jersey and California failed in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic because of stringent lockdowns and policies, while Florida was among the best-performing states in the country, a new study has found.

The study, published by the Committee To Unleash Prosperity, graded states by comparing COVID-19 outcomes based on the number of deaths, the economy and impact on education.

Overall, the bottom 10 on the study’s “report card” were dominated by states that had the most severe pandemic lockdowns and were among the last to finally reopen schools.

“Shutting down their economies and schools was by far the biggest mistake governors and state officials made during COVID, particularly in blue states,” Stephen Moore, one of the study’s authors and co-founder of the Committee To Unleash Prosperity, said Monday.

Despite now-disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially being hailed for his strict response to the pandemic, the Empire State performed “poorly on every measure” — ranking 49th overall, according to the study.

New Jersey was the worst-performing state, the study found. Other places that also received an F grade included California, Illinois and Washington, DC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8kzp_0f5gWq8m00
A new study has found that states that had Democratic leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic fared worse than those with Republican leadership.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLnvV_0f5gWq8m00
Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was initially hailed as a hero before the amount of nursing home deaths was released.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXihf_0f5gWq8m00
A person wearing a protective face mask walks by a retail store in Midtown as the city continues Phase 4 of reopening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 8, 2020.

“They had high age-adjusted death rates, they had high unemployment and significant GDP losses, and they kept their schools shut down much longer than almost all other states,” the study said.

Utah, Nebraska, Vermont and Florida — all governed by Republicans — topped the list.

The study found that the states that locked down businesses, churches, schools and restaurants for lengthy periods did not have lower death rates than those that largely remained open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFB8F_0f5gWq8m00
According to the study, California came in 27th in terms of deaths during the COVID-19 crisis. Gov. Newsom is pictured here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfyVJ_0f5gWq8m00
Firefighters with Operation Freedom of Choice, an organization formed by firefighters opposing vaccination mandates.

Nursing home policies may explain the poor mortality rates in some states, such as New Jersey and New York, where Cuomo faced backlash for an order that directed nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Florida, whose GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis did away with COVID restrictions earlier on in the pandemic, ranked 28th in mortality, the study found. In comparison, heavily locked-down California came in 27th in terms of deaths.

Keeping schools closed had no impact on the number of deaths in children or adults, according to the study.

“The states that locked down their economies have had unemployment rates on average about two percentage points higher than states that did not engage in severe lockdowns,” the researchers added.

“These high state unemployment rates have persisted for two years now. Most lockdown states have still not fully recovered the jobs lost in the early months of COVID.”

New York ranked 33rd for the least impact to education and second-to-last for its economic performance. California was ranked 50th for its education disruptions and 40th for the economy.

Comparatively, Florida was third for the least impact to education and 13th in economic performance.

The study was authored by University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan, Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation and Phil Kerpen from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

The report card results were also published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Comments / 12

Michael Long
2d ago

No surprise Nys and California run by socialists Democrats they treated the virus as a politically issued. I am excellent way to control prople. Florida treated it as a medical issue Florida is part of the real America

Reply
11
Jeff Lowell
2d ago

remember how everyone was praising Cuomo on his handling of covid? where are all the folks that were praising him now, let's here from you

Reply(1)
4
Dee
2d ago

Of course they opened up June 2020 when Trump advised and they are thriving best state ever ny California toilets and virus filled

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
Florida Education
State
Illinois State
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Health
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Government
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid#Economy
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy