Save up to 67% on these pet gadgets for National Pet Day

 3 days ago
Our four-legged friends do so much for us day after day, they definitely deserve a little extra love! Celebrate Pet Day by investing in these toys or gadgets that will improve your dog or cat’s lives, all currently on sale in honor of the fun holiday.

1. Clear Waterproof Pet Hoodie, $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7Mr2_0f5gWpG300

April showers are upon us, and while they’re great for making beautiful May flowers, they don’t make your pup’s walk very delightful. The Clear Waterproof Pet Hoodie helps with that, serving as a durable and waterproof way to keep your pup dry that is available in sizes small through XL.

2. Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy, $70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BS5d_0f5gWpG300

Got a bored pup? Give them a fun and stimulating activity with the Wickedbone. This Kickstarter-funded Smart Interactive Dog Toy has nine modes that you can control via a virtual joystick from your smartphone. You can use it inside or outside and exercise your pooch’s body and brain.

3. VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator, $59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzlDd_0f5gWpG300

Let’s face it, litter boxes don’t smell like roses. The VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator uses NASA-inspired technology to banish bad smells and reduce germs. It’s an Indiegogo-funded gem that provides clean air where pet lovers truly need it.

4. Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs & Cats, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWVMU_0f5gWpG300

Give your pet a perfectly portioned meal! This Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs & Cats helps your animals stay healthy, even when you’re not around. The food distribution system personalizes their dry meal portion and routine and puts them on a nutritious schedule.

5. SiftEase Litter Box Cleaner, $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRWa2_0f5gWpG300

Ditch your scooper! The SiftEase Litter Box Cleaner makes cleaning the litter box easier than ever — just pour the contents of your dirty little box into the SiftEase. The waste is separated, leaving just the clean litter that you can reuse, making it easy to see why it has scored 4.5 stars on Amazon.

6. BarkingMat Smart Dog Training Mat (No WiFi), $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337ZqI_0f5gWpG300

Sick of cleaning up accidents? It’s not always your pup’s fault. Let the BarkingMat Smart Dog Training Mat help you know when your pet needs to go. This mat lets out an audible cue with just the touch of your dog’s paw, giving you a sign when they need to go out, while also serving as a pee pad holder for emergencies.

7. KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats, $29 with coupon code KITTY10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlnGM_0f5gWpG300

The KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats is a cat-friendly water fountain that makes getting H20 delightful for your feline friend. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this fancy fountain has a shallow and wide dish to ensure your kitty gets fresh water for two days.

8. GOpure Pod Water Purifier Pet Pack: Pod + Bowl Attachment, $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCzGQ_0f5gWpG300

Drinking clean water is super important. So why not give your pet purified water, too? The GOpure Pod Water Purifier Pet Pack: Pod + Bowl Attachment is a small, convenient water purifier that not only cleans, but adds back important minerals to your pet’s water. It’s portable and can be dropped into any device.

9. Pet Medic: First Aid Kit for Pets (2-Pack), $43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeOOP_0f5gWpG300

Protect your adventurous pets with the Pet Medic: First Aid Kit for Pets. It’s an all-in-one first aid solution that helps remedy common pet injuries, no matter the size of your four-legged friend. With 4.8 stars on Amazon, customers are loving the convenience and peace of mind this kit gives, and now it’s in a two-pack.

10. Indoor Pet Bed House, $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPZXL_0f5gWpG300

Give your pet a cushy place to rest with this cute and cozy Indoor Pet Bed House. It fits small to medium pets and includes sponge cushion bedding that provides maximum comfort. There’s also a waterproof lining just in case your furry friend has an accident that wipes clean with paper towels.

11. USB Rechargeable Pet Nail Buffer, $26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7RdC_0f5gWpG300

Filing your pets nails doesn’t have to be a challenge. The USB Rechargeable Pet Nail Buffer lets you do it safely at home, no pricey vet visits necessary. There are three adjustable speeds to control the pace and make sure the speed is right for your pet, and a non-slip ring prevents accidents.

12. Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers, $30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4vlC_0f5gWpG300

Want to make sure your kitty isn’t bored when you’re away? The Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers starts as soon as your cat touches it and works for five minutes at a time, with three modes to choose from and an elastic feather wand and LED light that keeps your cat curious and stimulated.

13. Interactive Balance Feather Cat Toy, $19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJqLE_0f5gWpG300

Let the Interactive Balance Feather Cat Toy reduce your pet’s stress and anxiety by serving as entertaining company. Your cat will be entertained while getting in some exercise as it follows the two balanced wheels that support this feather, and there’s even a compartment to store catnip inside for extra fun.

Prices subject to change.

IN THIS ARTICLE
