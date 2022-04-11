ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No plans’ for Biden Kyiv visit after Johnson trip, White House says

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 2 days ago

President Biden has “no plans” to visit Kyiv anytime soon, the White House confirmed Sunday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a defiant trip to the Ukrainian capital to show his “unwavering support” as the country resists the Russian invasion.

“President Biden doesn’t currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons.”

Moderator Chuck Todd had told Sullivan that Johnson’s visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been “quite the symbol” and asked: “Would you rule it out? If there was a reason to go, he [Biden] would get there?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFe0Z_0f5gWnjp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC4YZ_0f5gWnjp00
Destroyed houses in the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, April 6, 2022.

“President Biden has been to Kyiv before,” Sullivan responded. “He looks forward to going to Kyiv again. But we’re not currently planning a trip.”

Last month, Biden traveled to Rzeszow, Poland, about 60 miles from the border with Ukraine, to receive a briefing on the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion — but got no closer to the frontier.

“I’m here in Poland to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis and quite frankly, part of my disappointment is that I can’t see it firsthand like I have in other places,” Biden said during his visit, adding that “they will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT8xu_0f5gWnjp00
President Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on March 26, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nRns_0f5gWnjp00
Media representatives and bystanders gather beside the bodies of a family after they were exhumed from a shallow grave in village of Havronshchyna, Kyiv region on April 10, 2022.

It was unclear to whom Biden was referring by saying “they.”

At the time, Russian troops were involved in daily battles with Ukrainian forces in the suburbs surrounding Kyiv. They began to withdraw earlier this month in apparent preparation for a large-scale assault in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told CNN Monday that Biden should have gone into Ukraine anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O80j3_0f5gWnjp00
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on April 9, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8G00_0f5gWnjp00
Last month, President Biden traveled to Rzeszow, Poland, about 60 miles from the border with Ukraine.

“It would have been a huge symbolic step to show that he is not afraid of the world’s rapist, of the world’s butcher, Putin, that has covered Europe in the bodies of Ukrainian women and that is conducting mass atrocities live on air,” said Vereshchuk, referring to the Russian president. “And this would have been a symbolic and historic step, but it didn’t happen. It would have been a symbolic step to come to Ukraine and it would have been powerful, but it needs to go also hand-in-hand with the action to stop oil and gas, to stop this flow of dollars and euros to Russia to fund their aggression, and to stop this rape of Europe.”

Johnson made a surprise appearance in Kyiv on Saturday, walking the deserted streets of the capital with Zelensky as the British government announced plans to send anti-ship missile systems and 120 armored vehicles as part of a $130 million shipment of military equipment.

The prime minister praised Zelensky’s leadership in the weeks since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEQWl_0f5gWnjp00
President Biden meets with refugees of Russia’s war with Ukraine at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10U1Ex_0f5gWnjp00
Cemetery workers carry a corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

“It is because of President Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” Johnson said. “The UK stands unwaveringly with them in this fight, and we are in it for the long run.”

Republicans ​on Sunday ​were quick to point out the differences between Biden​’s weekend​ and Johnson’s.​

“Boris Johnson went to Kyiv this weekend. Joe Biden went on his 32nd weekend vacation to Delaware​,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter Sunday​.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420uOk_0f5gWnjp00
Graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UHU3_0f5gWnjp00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Rep. Peter Meijer posted a picture of Johnson and Zelensky meeting on Saturday.

​​”​At this point nearly every major NATO/EU country has shown strong public support by sending either a head of state, legislative delegation, or senior diplomatic official to Kiev to meet with President Zelensky,” the Michigan Republican said on Saturday. ​”​Except US​.”

A bipartisan group of House members, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to Poland over the weekend to meet with refugees, local leaders and American troops. Vereshchuk told CNN Monday that they should come to Ukraine, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZqlK_0f5gWnjp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EHao_0f5gWnjp00
“Every time we see people — not across the [TV] screen, but face-to-face, we can bring them information that is so important to make the right decision,” she said. “And the right decision is to stop making these half-steps and to make real steps, quickly, dynamically, and effectively. And that is what America is about. Quick, dynamic, effective decisions. That is what America and the world needs to do.”

Comments / 1

