Mom’s shock as baby flips her off in the womb: ‘We’re in trouble’

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

She didn’t wait until teendom to flip her mom the bird.

A pregnant Pennsylvania woman fears her baby girl is gonna have an “attitude” just like her mom after she flipped her off while in the womb. An ultrasound of her finger-giving fetus is currently going viral.

“I could possibly have the sweariest baby ever if she’s doing that in the womb,” Ang Slater, 33, told Kennedy News of the prenatal sign language display.

The lewd moment reportedly occurred in March while the Pottstown native, who was 25 weeks pregnant at the time, reported to the hospital to get baby scans.

In the ensuing footage, the Slater tot can be seen squirming around in the womb before flashing the camera a middle finger so picture perfect it looked like CGI. Then, as if making amends for her rude gesture, the unborn baby gives viewers a two-finger peace sign.

Ang Slater’s unborn daughter flips viewers the bird.
The fetus flashes a peace sign.
It was not what the expectant mother expected.

“Towards the end of the ultrasound she actually flipped us off on both hands at different times,” exclaimed the nurse practitioner. “When she put her middle finger up I just started laughing because I kind of have that kind of attitude myself so it was just really funny I was like ‘Oh, she’s like me already we’re in trouble.”

The aghast gal added, “I’m a little nervous. I think she’s going to be a lot like me and that scares me a little bit. I’d say I’m pretty free-willed, blunt and straight to the point.”

Ang Slater with her husband Ryan Slater.
However, Slater was relieved by the peace sign, which she thought was “really cute” and possibly also an apology for her daughter’s one-finger salute. “It was kind of like ‘OK I flipped you off but peace everything is good,'” she said.

In fact, the future diaper changer thought that her pride and joy’s mixed messaging perfectly encapsulated her tumultuous pregnancy.

Slater had reportedly failed to get pregnant for a year and a half due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which impacts ovarian function.
Slater opted to get medicated Intrauterine insemination (IUI), whereupon she became pregnant in September.

“It was really difficult because you have all this excitement at the opportunity that this medication can really help you and it didn’t take that long, it only took four cycles, but then month after month, there’s a lot of letdowns because you think ‘this could be it,'” lamented the motherhood hopeful. “And then you wait two weeks after the treatment to take a pregnancy test and you start to get period symptoms but also they’re the same symptoms of pregnancy, so it’s a lot of disappointment and anticipation.”

Slater’s bundle of joy is due in June.
Finally fed up with her infertility fiasco, Slater opted to get medicated Intrauterine insemination (IUI), whereupon she became pregnant in September. Her bundle of joy is reportedly due in June.

“When I got the positive pregnancy test I didn’t believe it and literally took 30 tests and I still didn’t believe it, then had two blood tests and still didn’t believe it, and truthfully, I still don’t believe it,” gushed the grateful mom-to-be.

Slater and her husband with the unborn baby pics.
The baby in the womb.
Slater is convinced her baby is going to be “trouble.”
The baby before flipping out.
The expectant parents throw a gender reveal party.
Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Slater was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

