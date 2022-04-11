Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith had emotional TV moment during Masters victory

An emotional Meredith Scudder teared up Sunday afternoon as husband Scottie Scheffler sealed his 2022 Masters’ victory at Augusta National.

Scudder, who has been married to Scheffler since 2020, was sitting among the spectators moments before the 25-year-old earned won his first-ever Major championship.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, finished Sunday’s final round at 1-under par and 10-under for the entire tournament. Moments after sinking his final putt, Scheffler embraced Scudder on the green, with the couple sharing a kiss.

Meredith Scudder tears up as husband Scottie Scheffler wins the 2022 Masters on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Meredith Scudder and Scottie Scheffler kiss following his 2022 Masters win on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scudder at Augusta National on Sunday, April 10, 2022

In a post-tournament interview, Scheffler spoke about how Scudder encouraged him Sunday morning in the hours leading up to his afternoon tee time.

“I cried like a baby this morning,” the New Jersey native recalled. “I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith [my wife], ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ I just felt overwhelmed.

“She told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready?’ What we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time.”

Scottie Scheffler celebrates his first-ever Masters win on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Scheffler now has four PGA Tour victories to his name — all coming since February. That includes last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, both of which he celebrated with Scudder by his side.