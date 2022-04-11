ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Fauci concedes living with COVID-19 means people ‘determine level of risk’

By Heather Hamilton
 2 days ago

D r. Anthony Fauci conceded it is time to learn to live with COVID-19 and for people to make their own decisions regarding medical risks .

“This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Fauci told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

The White House chief medical adviser said people should consider their age, whether they live with vulnerable individuals, and their vaccination status when determining the precautions they take.

“We're at that point where, in many respects, that we're going to have to live with some degree of virus in the community,” Fauci said.

Fauci added that increases in case counts are expected as mandates have lightened, in addition to waning immunity to the virus. Fauci called upon Congress to approve additional resources to ensure America has the new tests, drugs, and vaccines it needs in the event of a new wave.

“If we don't get that support, we're not going to be ready for it,” Fauci said.

glitter girl
2d ago

Most of us, aside from the sheep, figured this out 2 years ago but at that time, you blamed us for the spread and called us antivaxers.

Justin Waltrip
2d ago

Fauci is not a scientist or an expert hes a politician and the level of risk he is speaking of is the risk of losing the house and the senate in November.

Barbara Chapman
2d ago

Fauci needs to shut up and retire. So sick of seeing his face

deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
