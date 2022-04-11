WATCH: Fauci concedes living with COVID-19 means people ‘determine level of risk’

D r. Anthony Fauci conceded it is time to learn to live with COVID-19 and for people to make their own decisions regarding medical risks .

“This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Fauci told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

The White House chief medical adviser said people should consider their age, whether they live with vulnerable individuals, and their vaccination status when determining the precautions they take.

“We're at that point where, in many respects, that we're going to have to live with some degree of virus in the community,” Fauci said.

NIH TRYING TO ‘KEEP TAXPAYERS IN THE DARK’: TRANSPARENCY ADVOCATE

Fauci added that increases in case counts are expected as mandates have lightened, in addition to waning immunity to the virus. Fauci called upon Congress to approve additional resources to ensure America has the new tests, drugs, and vaccines it needs in the event of a new wave.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“If we don't get that support, we're not going to be ready for it,” Fauci said.

