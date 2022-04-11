ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MPS students begin to make up for time lost during strike

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break and will now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike.

Starting Monday, students will be in school 42 minutes longer. That will make up five days of the 15 days of lost learning when teachers and support professional went on strike March 8 idling some 29,000 students and about 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.

District officials say they considered holding school during spring break to make up time, but decided against it because some families had already made plans. That option, it said, also didn’t give the district enough time to plan following the end of the strike, KARE-TV reported.

The district says graduations will go forward as planned, but seniors will still need to finish their work.

