ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday.

Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.

Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Collado told the DZBB radio network. “There were at least six missing but there could be more.”

Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Heavy rain and severe storms are on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You couldn’t script a better start to the weekend as we’ve had sunshine and highs in the 70s today, with more warm and sunny weather expected Sunday. Monday will bring a big change as severe weather and the several inches of rain will arrive early in the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
US News and World Report

Heavy Rains Swamp Downtown Birmingham, Prompting Rescues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Heavy rains swamped streets in downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, flooding streets and parking lots and prompting rescues of motorists who got trapped in the deluge. Water was up to the headlights on some vehicles on streets that resembled rushing streams of muddy water, and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop home flooded after heavy rain

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – One home in Bastrop was hit hard by the weather early today.   The heavy rain has caused a good amount of flooding on Elm St which is one of the most affected areas in Bastrop, and where the water was not that far from people’s front steps.  “It’s been hit hard, […]
BASTROP, LA
WJBF.com

Wednesday Heavy Rain & Storms

As of 4PM Tuesday- Tonight we will see some spotty, light rain showers. By tomorrow morning, rain will become heavy and we will have some thunderstorms. The afternoon looks to be the period with the heaviest rain and severe potential. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with our biggest concern being gusty winds. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Typhoons#Landslides#Emergency Shelters#Extreme Weather#Ap#Davao Oriental#Dzbb#Coast Guard
MyWabashValley.com

Heavy rain is in the forecast

The start of the week Monday was nice but now temps will start to come down. Tuesday and Wednesday we will still be above average but then cooler by Thursday. Temps will come up some Friday but then cool back down to slightly below average over the weekend. Scattered showers...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy