Greenville, NC

ECU baseball drops Sunday series finale to Wichita State

By Eric Gullickson
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball’s offense came to a halt on Sunday falling to Wichita State 5-0 in the series finale....

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith entering NBA Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith just wrapped up his freshman season at NC State and has announced he will enter the NBA Draft. He says he will be signing with an NCAA certified agent to maintain his college eligibility. He still could return to NC State, or another school, if he chooses. Terquavion was second on the Wolfpack in scoring averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Smith made ACC All-Rookie team and was all-conference honorable mention.
Clemson gets another softball win over USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A three-run fifth inning proved to be the deciding factor at No. 16/16 Clemson defeated South Carolina, 3-1, to sweep the home-and-home series in 2022. The Tigers improve to 31-10 overall on the season as the Gamecocks drop to 23-18. Box Score | Box Score (PDF) It was an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel between Clemson’s Millie […]
West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
Pressure pays off for West Virginia baseball at Penn State

Sometimes, the bloops and bunts are as effective as the bombs. Anyone following West Virginia’s baseball team knows the truth of that, and those lacking in that knowledge got another effective lesson on Tuesday, when the Mountaineers used a couple of bloopers over the infield, their usual array of bunting weapons and a pair of seeing-eye ground ball singles to down Penn State 8-4.
4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
Varner III has good Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at first Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WITN) - Harold Varner III finished strong at The Masters on Sunday shooting three under par for his round to finish tied for 23rd at his first championship there. Varner went under par for three of his four rounds. Sunday he made five birdies but two bogeys. He...
Oklahoma State wins over Shocker baseball Tuesday

STILLWATER, Okla. – Brock Rodden and Seth Stroh both homered, but #5 Oklahoma State scored six times over the final three innings to knock off Wichita State 8-5 on Tuesday night at O'Brate Stadium. The Shockers (13-19) were within 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the...
Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets

ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points and De’Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge that carried the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-103 play-in rout of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks finished ninth in the East after a surprising run to the...
Tarboro High School- Layton Dupree

Hello, my name is Layton Dupree, I am a 2022 graduate of Tarboro High School and I am 18 years old. I play 5 sports for Tarboro High including: baseball, football, swim, golf, and basketball. I am also a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Senior Beta Club here at Tarboro High. Outside of school, I participate in various church activities and try to help my community wherever I can. During the summer, I work as a lifeguard at our town pool and I also help referee youth soccer games. I have also recently achieved the Eagle Scout rank after participating in the Boy Scouts of America for several years. In my spare time, I enjoy hunting and fishing with my family as well as being outdoors in general. I also enjoy woodworking. I make my own duck and turkey calls to hunt with and for other people to use, too.
North Pitt High School- CJ Brown

My name is CJ Brown and I am a student at North Pitt High School. My favorite sport is baseball because of the mental aspect of the game. My favorite subject in school is science because what is true today may not be tomorrow. In my free time I usually just like to relax or try to learn something new. My favorite thing to do is learn, my goal in life is to never stop learning.
