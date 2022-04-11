ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’: ‘Breaking Bad’ duo Cranston, Paul will return in final season

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
“Breaking Bad” fans, rejoice: The reunion you’ve been waiting for will soon be here.

According to Rolling Stone, AMC took to Twitter over the weekend to confirm that iconic characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman – portrayed by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively, in the drama that aired from 2008 to 2013 – will appear in “Better Call Saul.”

“They’re coming back,” the network wrote early Sunday alongside a photo of the duo, along with the hashtag #BetterCallSaul.

The tweet came shortly after Peter Gould, co-creator of “Saul,” told PaleyFest LA guests that Cranston and Paul will appear in the series’ final season, Variety reported.

“One of the first questions we had when we started the show is will we see Walt and Jesse? And I can say, yes, we will,” Gould said, according to a tweet by the Paley Center.

The new season of “Better Call Saul” premieres April 18.

©2022 Cox Media Group

