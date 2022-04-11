ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

A local UPS driver is close to driving one million miles accident free

By Jessica Salinas
foxnebraska.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine driving one million miles, now doing that throughout 27 years period without an accident. Local UPS driver from Fremont, Mike Johnson has done just that. “Patients and space,” Johnson said...

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

