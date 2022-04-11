ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Video Catches FL Man Masturbating Before Assaulting Seatmate On Flight To Newark: Feds

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Boston Logan Airport Photo Credit: CaribDigita Wikipedia

A Florida man was arrested for masturbating and inappropriately touching his seatmate on a flight from Newark to Boston on Friday, April 8, federal officials said.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, FL, was touching himself when he exposed his penis to a 21-year-old female passenger seated next to him while onboard the flight, then placed his hand on top of the victim’s thigh without her consent, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney's Office.

The victim recorded a 24-second video of Robinson fondling and manipulating his penis through his pants, authorities said. A short time later, the victim looked over and saw that Robinson had exposed his penis.

Approximately five minutes before landing, Robinson placed his hand on the victim’s thigh, prompting the victim to ask why he was touching her, to which Robinson withdrew his hand and looked out the window, according to the attorney's office.

The victim then got the attention of another passenger and showed them a message she'd typed on her phone: “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.”

The victim tried to point out Robinson to a flight attendant while getting off the plane, but couldn't find him due to the volume of passengers. Security footage captured Robinson, upon exiting the secure area of the terminal, repeatedly looking back in the direction from which he came while proceeding to the baggage carousel level, authorities said.

Robinson was ultimately charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

