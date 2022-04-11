ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Violent weekend: 15 shootings reported in Central Florida in 48 hours

 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people died and 14 people were shot in 15 shootings in Central Florida over the weekend.

Most of this violence took place in Orange County and Orlando, but there was also one shooting each in Volusia and Lake counties.

The youngest people shot were a pair of teenage girls, just 13 and 14 years old.

They were shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on Gilman Circle in Orlando.

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that a group of kids were standing at a corner when a group rolled up in a silver sedan and shot at the kids multiple times and then drove away.

Police have not released descriptions of any potential suspects in that shooting.

