Sam Elliott apologises for attacking The Power of the Dog

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretend cowboy and moustache owner Sam Elliott has apologised for criticising The Power of the Dog. During Deadline’s Contenders TV panel to promote 1883, Elliot offered an apology to director Jane Campion, star Benedict Cumberbatch, and the rest of the drama movie’s cast. “I told the [Marc...

