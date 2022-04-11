Ocean County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Returns To Barrier Island

Bagpipers were easy to find at this year’s Ocean County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade held in Seaside Heights. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – The luck of the Irish ran out when Mother Nature rained on the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade (and a number of other parades in the state) on March 12 but marchers and pipe bands returned to the emerald lined Boulevard on April 2.

The postponement of a few weeks didn’t diminish the fun. The parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the crowd returned and, spirits remained high, eateries and taverns were filled and spectators not only provided some green, but wore it as well.

The spring weather was a nice bonus and people began lining up as early as 10:30 a.m.

When your first name is “Sunshine” you tend to have an optimistic view on life. “We’re hoping to have a great day. Sell some cookies and enjoy the entertainment,” Girl Scout leader Sunshine Miller of Beachwood said. She joined Stefanie O’Connor of Pine Beach and members of Girl Scout Troop 77 on the sidewalk who were selling Girl Scout Cookies.

They weren’t the only troop taking advantage of the crowd during the parade and hawking boxes of Thin Mints and Samoas. Other troops were present as well. As they awaited potential customers to pass by, a golf cart carrying Kevin Nulle of Pine Beach and a member of the Marine Corps League stopped by. They had a mission as well.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Toms River Fire Chief John Lightbody, waves to the crowd from a firetruck. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Sharing some history, Nulle said, “the first Ocean County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade originated on Oak Street, Toms River by the Ocean County Mall. It was led by one banner, one van, and three police cars. My mom has a front-page Asbury Park Press picture of her and her best friend carrying the lead banner.”

“Because of COVID-19 and not being able to do this last year we’ve had a decrease in volunteers. Every band that comes, we need to pay them. Some of these local businesses pay money to sponsor the bands. We have a decrease in volunteers so we are going down the street searching for people to be volunteers,” Nulle said.

Naqiyah Royster, 12, of Manahawkin and Jaelyn Schmitz, 12, Toms River had a purpose as well beyond simply enjoying the parade. “Jaelyn said, “we’re selling stuff and the money is going to animal shelters.” The items included green hats, emerald necklaces and other parade items.

Naqiyah added that she and her cousin were not part of a club, but were doing it simply because they wanted to.

Local Girl Scouts and their leaders join members of the Ocean County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee prior to the start of this year’s parade. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Klee’s Irish Pub was already packed by 11 a.m. and was among those local businesses that sponsor a band. Ryan’s Deli and Grill, another fixture on the borough boulevard was preparing corn beef sandwiches for those parade participants and spectators who wanted a spot of lunch before noon.

There were a number of roving vendors with carts along the parade route who called out to those sitting on the sidewalk who wanted to buy a $3 hot pretzel and a bottle of water

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, some wearing green attire and at least one bulldog in a leather motorcycle jacket, joined their owners watching the parade.

Women of Irish Heritage of West Orange as well as the WOIH Jersey Shore chapter were among the regularly represented Irish organizations that strolled down the street.

Cousins Naqiyah Royster, 12, Manahawkin and Jaelyn Schmitz, 12, of Toms River were selling some merchandise for charity hours along the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade route before it started. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

The Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Ocean County Chapter, the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Jackson Township and the Ocean County Pipes and Drums were also cheered on as they passed by.

This year’s Grand Marshal John F. Lightbody, the fire chief of the Toms River Fire Department Station 28, waved to those along the route while wearing his parade sash atop a fire truck.

The “Junkin Irishman” of Wayne N.J. wearing a green, white and orange wig (the colors of the Irish flag) and a long green tie as he drove his junk removal vehicle down the boulevard.

One northern New Jersey resident who was present with her young son sporting an orange beard and green top hat remarked, “we are just visiting the area. I grew up in New Jersey. This isn’t our first time at this parade. It is gorgeous today. They got a nice day and when you reschedule you never know what the weather will be like. I think it is a perfect day for it.”