Myrtle Beach roadside zoo reaches settlement after USDA fine for animal welfare violations

By Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach roadside zoo reached a settlement March 30 after it was fined $7,800 by the United States Department of Agriculture for violating the Animal Welfare Act, according to the USDA.

Waccatee Zoo, which PETA refers to as the “ worst roadside zoo in America ,” was fined after six alleged violations between March 5, 2020 and May 5, 2021, according to documents. The allegations include animals with overgrown hooves and dirty water receptacles.

Myrtle Beach boardwalk getting a colorful $3.7 million facelift

The terms of the settlement were not immediately available. News13 reached out to the USDA for more information.

The six violations, according to the USDA, were:

  1. March 5, 2020: “You failed to provide adequate veterinary care for two llamas at your facility. APHIS officials observed one adult female zebu and two adult llamas with significantly overgrown hooves.”
  2. Oct. 22, 2020: “You failed to seek and provide adequate veterinary care for one adult Dall ram at your facility. APHIS officials observed the animal with significantly overgrown dewclaws and hooves, thick layers of crusting above each hoof, and ulcerative lesions with fresh blood on all four limbs. The condition of the animal suggested that the ailments were had been ongoing and was overlooked.”
  3. Oct. 22, 2020: “You failed to keep the water receptacle clean and sanitary in the dromedary camel enclosure. APHIS officials observed a water receptacle that contained murky, green water. APHIS officials could not visualize the bottom of the receptacle and the camels had no access to potable water.”
  4. Jan. 26, 2021: “You failed to provide adequate veterinary care for two llamas at your facility. APHIS officials observed the animals with significantly overgrown hooves with toenails that were overgrown and deviating to the side.”
  5. May 5, 2021: “You failed to seek and provide adequate veterinary care for two Aoudads at your facility. APHIS officials female (sic) observed one female Aoudad with profound right-forelimb lameness that was minimally weightbearing. A second adult Aoudad was seen limping on it’s (sic) left forelimb.”
  6. May 5, 2021: “You failed to keep water receptacles in the Aoudad sheep and fallow deep enclosure clean and sanitary. APHIS officials observed a water receptacle that contained cloudy, brown water with clumps of brown green plantlike material. When drained the receptacle had brown sludge at the bottom. The animals had no access to potable water.”

“USDA penalties like this are issued to the worst of the worst, and Waccatee’s history of neglecting animals makes it clear that it fits that bill,” PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in the news release.

PETA previously sent a letter in December informing the zoo of its intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act, according to the release.

Comments / 1

Joseph Hargadon
2d ago

There Big Cats are kept in Boxes, what about that USDA, or having two Bengals kept in a incloser that isn't big enough for one Big Cat let alone two, What are you thinking about USDA.

Reply
2
