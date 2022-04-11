ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

‘Normal teenage moodiness’ or suicide warning sign? Idaho parents share son’s story

idahoednews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Garvin seemed to be going through a rough patch of teenagerhood — a 14-year-old navigating the twists and turns of adolescence. He was a class clown, an athlete, a fan of classic rock. He was proud of his muscular build and his cowboy hat. Nick died by...

www.idahoednews.org

Comments / 2

