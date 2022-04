WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World®, announced its updated safety protocol for this year’s festival, as well as the Band Competition participants. Safety Protocol: The festival’s top priority has always been and will continue to be to provide a safe and family-friendly environment for musicians and music fans of all ages. MerleFest will continue to follow guidelines for health and safety as directed by Governor Roy Cooper, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health officials.

WILKESBORO, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO