ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Moore backs eminent domain moratorium

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers head into the last weeks of the 2022 General Assembly with a big question mark--will eminent domain legislation pass before the end of this year's session?. Recently, the Iowa House approved a moratorium preventing developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

House votes to delay eminent domain requests for pipelines until 2023

DES MOINES — The Iowa House has endorsed a temporary measure in response to landowner complaints about proposed carbon pipelines. Under the proposal, developers wouldn’t be able to apply for eminent domain authority to seize property for the carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. Representative Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton, said it’s about ensuring the negotiation process between the pipeline companies and landowners is fair.
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Pipelines#General Assembly#The Iowa House#The Iowa Senate#State
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
Salon

GOP lawmaker launches primary challenge against Lauren Boebert over "embarrassing juvenile antics"

Controversial first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is facing a primary challenge from a longtime state legislator. "U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will face a Republican challenger in Colorado's June primary election after state election officials announced Tuesday that state Sen. Don Coram submitted enough valid signatures on nominating petitions," the Denver Gazette reports. "The Montrose lawmaker said he's anxious to put up his record of delivering results for the Western Slope against what his campaign described as Boebert's 'embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage.'"
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Texas lawmakers to meet with woman facing execution

A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers planned on Wednesday to visit a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, were set to lead a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Melissa Lucio faces execution on April 27. Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there...
U.S. POLITICS
KCRG.com

Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and California Senator Dianne Feinstein, was signed into law on Monday. Under the law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy will have 90 days to implement a plan...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines

In an 11th-hour gambit to give more bargaining power to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines, Republicans in the Iowa House on Wednesday converted a cosmetology bill into a one-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain for the pipelines. “The reason we are addressing eminent domain today is because landowners who are […] The post Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WJTV 12

New Vicksburg port: eminent domain suits filed for land

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg and Warren County have initiated eminent domain proceedings in hopes of acquiring 20 properties from six owners for a new port. The Vicksburg Post reported the proposed inland South Port is expected to be built off U.S. 61 South along the Mississippi River, south of Entergy’s Baxter […]
VICKSBURG, MS
The Independent

Abbott plan to bus migrants to DC condemned as ‘gimmick’ by Texas Republican as it emerges scheme would be voluntary

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will round up migrants at the border and ship them on busses to Washington DC, where they will be unloaded at the steps of the US Capitol. "President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created. So, we're taking the border to him. Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol," Mr Abbott wrote.But only if they want to go.The governor's move was clearly meant to be a show of force to Texan conservatives ahead of his gubernatorial race this fall, but upon further...
IMMIGRATION
thecentersquare.com

NC congressman introduces bill to restart building border wall

(The Center Square) – A North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill to require the federal government to restart rebuilding the border wall, which was halted by President Joe Biden. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC, introduced the Build the Wall Now Act, which removes all legal impediments to building...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy