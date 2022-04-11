Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Delaware County in central Ohio Northwestern Licking County in central Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerburg, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Johnstown, Sunbury, Galena, Hartford and Center Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Comments / 0