Delaware County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible across Star Valley and around Bondurant. Wind gusting to 30 to 40 mph at times, especially across southern Lincoln County. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green River Basin Foothills, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 05:15:00 Expires: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of south-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 or more inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Areas of blowing snow possible. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Delaware County in central Ohio Northwestern Licking County in central Ohio * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Centerburg, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Johnstown, Sunbury, Galena, Hartford and Center Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or near and around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * TIMING...This morning through 8PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions that could tip or swamp small craft. Freezing spray is also expected.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. A light freeze is possible in normally colder spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold.
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Franklin extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected, with some normally colder spots reaching the upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate to Strong South to North longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. A light freeze is possible in normally colder spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by dialing 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, primarily on north facing, upslope areas. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though diminishing snowfall has allowed visibility to improve to better than 1 mile, some patchy blowing snow is still expected.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KNOX COUNTY, MO

