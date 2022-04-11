Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO