COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stealing two tortoises from a west Columbus store has returned and paid for them, according to court records. Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the Hilltop neighborhood. The man was accused of taking two tortoises valued at $500 while the women distracted the owner.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO