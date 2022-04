The Maine Community Foundation has hired Brendon Reay as its new vice president of investments, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer Sterling Speirn. Reay joined MaineCF in February and is based in the Ellsworth office. He reports to the community foundation’s president and directs all aspects of MaineCF’s primary investment portfolio. He also works closely with the community foundation’s investment committee, chief financial officer, and external advisors to ensure that the portfolio embodies best-in-class practices and meets or exceeds MaineCF’s performance benchmark. In addition, Reay partners with colleagues to communicate how MaineCF resources benefit all Maine people.

