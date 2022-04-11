ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Calhoun County man charged with killing his brother

By Laila Freeman
 2 days ago

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa officials have arrested a man they say shot and killed his brother.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a shot man was reported at 210 S. Ontario Street in Pomeroy on Saturday around 4:25 p.m.

Officials stated they found Anthony Hinners, 59, with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency measures were taken to try and save his life.

2 dead, 10 injured in Iowa nightclub shooting

The Calhoun County Deputies, Pomeroy Police Department, and Calhoun County EMS were all originally at the scene, and the sheriff’s office requested help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Michael Hinners, 66, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail. He is Anthony Hinners’ brother.

