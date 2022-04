Interior design and renovation is the key to any successful home makeover, but it only matters if the exterior of a property is also up to par. In the latest episode of “Rock the Block,” four HGTV all-star teams finally turned to the outside of their identical houses after several weeks of indoor work. While they had flexibility on personal taste and design in prior weeks, part of the focus of the exterior was creating a home and yard space that fit into the local atmosphere of Charleston, South Carolina.

