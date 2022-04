Wausau schools will do away with all COVID-19 protocols and return to pre-pandemic procedures – effective immediately – after a vote Monday by the Board of Education. Before the meeting, district officials issued a statement saying they would do away with the district’s COVID-19 matrices and dashboard if the Board approved the measure, which already passed through the Education/Operation Committee. The district will “still offer free COVID-19 testing on site with the use of our mobile units and we would certainly keep an eye on COVID-19 in Marathon County,” officials said.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO