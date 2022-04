A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.

