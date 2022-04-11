ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II says Covid-19 left her 'very tired and exhausted'

By Toyin Owoseje
 3 days ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has revealed that she was left "very tired and exhausted" following her recent bout of...

Evelyn Stubing
3d ago

Stop picking on the fact she was seen using a cane.How many 95 year olds don't use some support device? Use a support device and you will live longer and healthier.Most older folks loose some of their balance& coordination with age.

Pamela Riva-Molina
3d ago

So glad the Queen 👑 of England pulled through this awful virus. But, she is one tough cookie! Much Respect 👑❤️🌹🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Denise Dinkins
3d ago

no disrespectbeing 95 she is blessed, she should be tired that covid 19 takes a toll on every one. just be thankful you are still here 🙏🙏⚘⚘

