ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mysterious chalk markings are scrawled on homes in Stoke on Trent street amid fears they are part of secret 'Da Pinci code' used by burglars or dog-nappers

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mysterious chalk markings are being scrawled on homes in a Stoke on Trent street amid fears they are part of a secret 'Da Pinci code' used by burglars or dog-nappers.

The circles and circles with a diagonal line which have been drawn in white chalk are sparking fear among families that live in Beville Street, Fenton.

There has been some disagreement about whether the so-called 'Da Pinci Code' markings indicate 'nothing worth stealing' or are a reference made by utility workers to where the 'water supply' is located.

The method has been associated with burglaries and linked to dog thefts according to a safeguarding agency and some police forces.

But West Mercia Police have long claimed this is a myth as utility workers are also known to leave signs on walls to indicate an area has been checked for potential issues like a gas leak or to earmark where a water pipe is located.

Whatever they mean, residents in Stoke on Trent are 'keeping an eye' out for thieves after being 'worried' by the markings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGPAm_0f5gQyPq00
The circles and circles with a diagonal line which have been drawn in white chalk (seen here) are sparking fear among families that live in Beville Street, Fenton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P1Bk_0f5gQyPq00
Nick Taylor lives in one of the homes that has been marked (a white circle with a line through it) in Beville Street

Nick Taylor, 39, who lives in one of the homes that has been marked in Beville Street said it has left him feeling 'worried'.

He added: 'I've heard about people doing it. It's usually done for dogs.

'My doorbell picks up on anyone who walks outside my house, so I will have a look through my doorbell footage for anyone suspicious.

'I'll be keeping an eye out and I'll wash the mark off and have a look up the street.'

Chelsea Coleman's property, in Beville Street, has also been marked.

The 28-year-old said: 'It's peculiar. A lady messaged me a few weeks ago about people using chalk to mark houses.

'I never saw anyone do it. I'm a bit creeped out. I'll just be keeping an eye out.

'Touch wood, we've lived here since 2005 and had nothing other than two bikes stolen last year.

'I work from home, so I'd see them if they tried to break in as I'm home all the time.

'Maybe it's just a utility company because it's on almost every house.'

George Millward's property in Beville Street has not been marked with the chalk, but he says everyone in the street is keeping an eye out.

The 85-year-old said: 'I've been told it's burglars. We don't have one on our house, but one or two have got them.

'I'm not worried about it because I've got nothing for them to pinch. But everyone is keeping more of an eye out. We always do, me and the wife.

'I hope it's just something innocent. The police have been informed by a woman up the road.

'She told the police about it after she had a marking appear.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZ2pO_0f5gQyPq00
George Millward's property in Beville Street (pictured) has not been marked with the chalk, but he says everyone in the street is keeping an eye out

The Safeguarding Hub - which shares home protection advice and information across the UK - previously said: 'Between us, we have a fairly extensive knowledge of burglary.

'We have spent many hours speaking to distraught victims, visiting crime scenes and dealing with burglars.

'We have actually seen and experienced these symbols being used by criminals.

'This is not to say that this is a common practice between bands of thieves, for most burglars work alone.

'We do not want to scaremonger and we can say confidentially that the use of these symbols is very rare.

'But, if you are a caregiver to an elderly or vulnerable person and spot strange marks outside their home, do you really want to dismiss it out of hand without just ensuring that the symbol is legitimate?'

While the symbols may not be cause for concern, they should be reported to police on the non-emergency 101 number.

Elsewhere in the country, they have been dubbed the 'Da Pinci Code' with signs for 'nothing worth stealing', 'wealthy' and 'good target'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219TN9_0f5gQyPq00
Chelsea Coleman's property, in Beville Street, has also been marked (a white circle pictured)

In Desborough, Northamptonshire in 2021, Gemma Smallbones, said after a man claiming to be a salesman from energy company called to her home, she noticed the markings.

While in 2013, Salford police urged people to come forward after they believed they were being used to mark the addresses of elderly people.

And Plumstead police in London Tweeted in 2019 that the symbols can mean 'too risky', 'nothing worth stealing' and 'previously burgled'.

A triangle symbol is used to show a single woman lives in the property on her own, or vertical lines could imply a house has obvious valuables inside.

Also keep an eye out for letters 'M' which tells other burglars to strike in the morning, whereas 'N' means a night-time intrusion.

A West Mercia Police spokesman told The Sun then: 'We are aware of messages circulating again on social media purporting to be describing the 'criminals code' of paint or chalk markings left outside properties, identifying future potential targets for thieves and burglars.

'However, there is no actual evidence to link these symbols to anything other than completely innocent and easily explainable activities.'

The Institute of Highway Engineers said: "The markings usually refer to the position of cables and pipes below the surface and often marked out in advance of proposed works.

"They can indicate depth, owner and direction."

The various meanings include indicating power lines, flammable material, water, drains or possible excavations routes.

The five circles does not mean a family is wealthy, but instead shows how many cables are inside a cable duct.

The two rectangles illustrate that there is potential movement of a manhole, rather than the occupants being nervous and afraid.

An 'X' in a box stands for 'water' and does not mean that a house with that marking is a good target, while an 'X' in a circle shows the position of a proposed new lamppost instead of a property that's not worth stealing from.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A find worthy of Robin Hood! Metal detectorist unearths 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction

A metal detectorist has unearthed a 350-year-old high-carat gold signet ring belonging to the Sheriff of Nottingham which is set to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. The ancient gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684 and looked after trees in Sherwood Forest.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire Police#Stoke#Dog#Da Pinci Code
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Five £1MILLION mansions are DEMOLISHED for being 'too big': Four luxury six-bed homes are reduced to rubble with work on fifth now underway after they were built in breach of planning laws

A set of luxury mansions each worth £1million are being demolished after they were built 'too big' and in the wrong place. The stunning six-bedroom properties, built on in the beautiful West Pennine moors, Lancs, on the outskirts of Bolton, are being torn to the ground. So far four...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Husband accused of murdering wife with help of his brother 'used her phone to send himself texts' saying: 'Don't contact me. I have a boyfriend and soon will leave infidel country'

A husband accused of murdering his wife took her phone and sent messages to himself claiming she 'had a boyfriend' and 'would leave the country', prosecutors have claimed. Nezam Salangy, 44, is alleged to have killed his wife Zobaidah at their pizza takeaway in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in March 2020. His...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Couple win battle to become legal parents of adult son under English law after he was born through surrogacy in the US: Family court judge makes 'ground breaking' ruling that is hailed 'victory' for people with surrogate children

A family court judge has ruled that a couple whose adult son who was born through surrogacy in the US are his legal parents under English law, in what has been proclaimed a 'groundbreaking' victory. Solicitor Jade Quirke, based with law firm Russell-Cooke, said Mrs Justice Theis's ruling is the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy