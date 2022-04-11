ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Driver crashes in front of National City restaurant

By Jermaine Ong
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A car crashed through a railing in front of a National City restaurant and slammed into a pillar holding up the business late Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. Plaza Boulevard, according to National City Police.

Police told ABC 10News that the driver, who was on prescription medication, told officers that he did not remember what happened and was unaware that he had crashed his car in front of the Slappy’s Burgers and Brews restaurant.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital, and he was expected to be evaluated for DUI, ABC 10News learned.

The car also crashed into an electrical box, causing a brief power outage in the area.

