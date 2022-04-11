Dallas County Reports a Total of 420 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 167 Probable Cases and 9 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite questions about the murder conviction and pleas for mercy, there's no sign anything will stop the execution of the first Hispanic female in Texas.Human rights organizations like Amnesty International are among many groups applying pressure on the state to reconsider this scheduled execution, but perhaps the most powerful of the voices calling for Melissa Lucio's life to be spared comes from her oldest son John. "I feel scared. I felt extremely scared. I still am a little bit nervous." John Lucio is talking about the the 18 days between now and the execution date set for his...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO