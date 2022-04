KEARNEY, Neb. — Finn is NTV's Pet of the Week. "Hi there! I am Finn. I am a sweet guy looking for my forever home! I came to KAAS as a stray, so my past is unknown. I would make a great family dog and an even better farm dog! I am a cuddle bug! I would also do best with a job to do as well. I am in a large playgroup with other dogs and play well with them all! I will still need to meet your dog if you have one, but otherwise I do great with other dogs! Come meet me today and all of my other friends today!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO