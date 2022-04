If you’re a fan of the horror genre and looking for a story that’ll make you ask yourself, “what the hell did I just read?” look no further than writer Steve Niles and artist Szymon Kudranski’s latest Image series, A Town Called Terror #1. While not a lot of information is given in the first issue, we learn that a man named Henry is kidnapped by a group of skull-wearing masked men and hoisted off from his wife, who is left without a clue to her husband’s whereabouts. It’s an intriguing tale that will quench just enough of your comic taste buds long enough to figure out who took Henry and why.

