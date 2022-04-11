ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Wakefern and Simbe to test cutting-edge shelf-scanning robot technology

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeasbey-based Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S., is launching a pilot program together with Simbe to deploy robots, named Tally, to its stores this year. Tally autonomously roams store aisles up to three times per day, leveraging computer vision technology to collect highly accurate shelf...

www.roi-nj.com

