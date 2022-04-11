ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Water Works Pond Stocked With Trout

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deer, the ducks, geese and serenity…part of the appeal of the Cortland Water...

NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YourErie

SONS of Lake Erie stock brown trout in Presque Isle Bay

The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
Government
City
FOX 61

Trout Season goes year-round and DEEP is stocking up

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The tradition of opening day for Trout Season has been cast away, and now, fishermen can try and catch trout all year long. With that in mind, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was out by the banks of the Farmington River in Unionville with a team stocking the waters with both Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout.
FARMINGTON, CT
#Brown Trout#Fish#Deer#The Pond#The Cortland Water Works
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Number of dead trout at Lake Shawnee reaches 200; some were deceased when they were put in water

Some of the rainbow trout that have been washing up on shore on Lake Shawnee were already dead when they were poured into that lake as it was stocked Feb 23, an official says. Temperatures were low and the ground was icy and slick around the boat ramp where the stocking took place, making it unsafe at the time to try to recover the expired fish, said Mike McLaughlin, of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
FingerLakes1.com

Junius Ponds travel plaza renovations held up by ‘unforeseen delays’

The scheduled reopening of the Junius Ponds service area on the New York State Thruway between Exits 41 and 42 westbound has been delayed. The plaza was to have reopened last month, but the Thruway Authority website now lists the reopening as scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The Citizen quotes the contractor, AES, as saying there have been “unforeseen delays” in construction. One of the issues cited is global supply chain difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
