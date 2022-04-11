Water Works Pond Stocked With Trout

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
The news broke this week that will have so many of us rushing around to find our reusable bags and comfy walking shoes. With Spring officially starting it is no surprise that some of our favorite warm-weather activities are getting ready to get underway for 2022. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market...
Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
The SONS of Lake Erie were busy stocking brown trout in Presque Isle Bay Tuesday. Each year, the SONS of Lake Erie stock Presque Isle Bay with brown trout. The fish will eventually grow and be ready for anglers. The hatchery manager said it’s a tradition they will continue for years to come. “They were […]
Happy St. Paddy’s Day for Western New York anglers looking to hit local waters. Remember that walleye and pike seasons are now closed until May. We will have to wait and see what happens with the new proposed regulations. The opening will either be May 1 or May 7.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A husband and wife team renovated a Chester diner that dates back to the 1920s. Carm’s is a hometown diner with a historic touch. All of the pastries are homemade and the coffee fresh.
FARMINGTON, Conn. — The tradition of opening day for Trout Season has been cast away, and now, fishermen can try and catch trout all year long. With that in mind, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was out by the banks of the Farmington River in Unionville with a team stocking the waters with both Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout.
Some of the rainbow trout that have been washing up on shore on Lake Shawnee were already dead when they were poured into that lake as it was stocked Feb 23, an official says. Temperatures were low and the ground was icy and slick around the boat ramp where the stocking took place, making it unsafe at the time to try to recover the expired fish, said Mike McLaughlin, of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
The scheduled reopening of the Junius Ponds service area on the New York State Thruway between Exits 41 and 42 westbound has been delayed. The plaza was to have reopened last month, but the Thruway Authority website now lists the reopening as scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The Citizen quotes the contractor, AES, as saying there have been “unforeseen delays” in construction. One of the issues cited is global supply chain difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
